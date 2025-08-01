Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 760,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,434,000 after buying an additional 303,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,362,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8,832.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 343,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after buying an additional 339,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

