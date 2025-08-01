Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,370,000 after buying an additional 2,363,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

