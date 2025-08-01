Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Head-To-Head Review

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 31.12% 34.31% 24.88% Lyft 0.95% 11.28% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 3 6 17 5 2.77 Lyft 1 23 9 0 2.24

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alphabet and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $215.19, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $16.98, suggesting a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Alphabet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Lyft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $350.02 billion 6.69 $100.12 billion $9.39 20.54 Lyft $5.96 billion 0.99 $22.78 million $0.15 93.73

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Lyft. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Lyft on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

