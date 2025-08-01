Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $75,868,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,095,000 after acquiring an additional 459,821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 410,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACIW. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $42.56 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.