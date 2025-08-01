Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601,981 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $3,361,000. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,283,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $3,757,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $214.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

