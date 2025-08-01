Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,228,000 after buying an additional 136,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $6,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE:EGO opened at $20.53 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

