Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

