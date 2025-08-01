Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 77,239 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,239 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 15.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8,530.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

