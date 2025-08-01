Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Maple Leaf Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Olajumoke Fagbemi sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.33, for a total value of C$94,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28 shares in the company, valued at C$737.24. This represents a 99.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFI opened at C$29.24 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$19.61 and a 12 month high of C$30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.91, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

