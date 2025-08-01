Mary Francis Buys 3,752 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Mary Francis bought 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £13,919.92 ($18,388.27).

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 336.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.53. The firm has a market cap of £53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 355 ($4.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 366 ($4.83) in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 384.20 ($5.08).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

