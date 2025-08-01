Mary Francis Buys 3,752 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Mary Francis bought 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £13,919.92 ($18,388.27).
Barclays Stock Performance
Barclays stock opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 336.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.53. The firm has a market cap of £53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.
Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.