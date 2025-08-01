Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.7%

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.