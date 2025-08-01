Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 665.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,674,000 after buying an additional 353,994 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 207,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $195.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

