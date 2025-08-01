Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 779 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 130.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 441,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 99,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

