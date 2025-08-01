Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.13%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 870,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,723. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

