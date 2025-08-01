Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

