Meridian Bank FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by DA Davidson

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Meridian Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meridian Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Meridian Bank had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bank from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Meridian Bank Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MRBK opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Meridian Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Meridian Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Casciato acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $27,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 215,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,310.84. This represents a 0.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,208 shares of company stock valued at $44,416 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meridian Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

