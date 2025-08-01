Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,612,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $94.90 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

