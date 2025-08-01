Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,525.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

