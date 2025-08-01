Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

