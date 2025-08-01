MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

