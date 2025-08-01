MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.