MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $440.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $448.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

