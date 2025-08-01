MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.