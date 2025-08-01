Minerva Advisors LLC Buys 5,009 Shares of Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML)

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Eastern accounts for about 7.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eastern worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eastern by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 7,124.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eastern by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Eastern by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $45,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 75,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,063.01. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,447 shares of company stock valued at $193,379. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EML opened at $23.05 on Friday. Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

