Minerva Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,728 shares during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 2.58% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 61.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

In related news, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,304.76. The trade was a 17.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

