Minerva Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,389,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for 7.5% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 800.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 592,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $752.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $242.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

In other news, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $231,660.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,415.88. The trade was a 31.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,482.36. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

