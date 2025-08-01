MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JMP Securities

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get MNTN alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MNTN in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MNTN in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MNTN to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MNTN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Read Our Latest Report on MNTN

MNTN Price Performance

Insider Transactions at MNTN

Shares of NYSE:MNTN opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67. MNTN has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

In other news, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $12,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of MNTN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock valued at $31,283,712. 60.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MNTN stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.