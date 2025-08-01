Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,051,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,432,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,615,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

