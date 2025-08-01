Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

