Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.05 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.