MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,105 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $76.93.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

