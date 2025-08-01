MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

