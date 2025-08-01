MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 19,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,059,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $440.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $448.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

