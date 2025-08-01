Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.98.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

