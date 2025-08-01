Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 37.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 12.6% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

