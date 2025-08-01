Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 86,928 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,928 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 471,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,486,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.58. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 12,661.40%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 145.0%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

