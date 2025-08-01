N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,815 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 1,642.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.86%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

