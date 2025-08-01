N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 216 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $195.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

