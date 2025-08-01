N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $30,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 946,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 488,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 406,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 120.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Hercules Capital Profile



Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

