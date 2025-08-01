N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 175 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $377.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.43. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $380.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLN. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.