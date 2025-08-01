N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 267 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

