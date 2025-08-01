National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:IFC FY2025 Earnings

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.02. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$329.00 to C$324.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$316.55.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$286.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$307.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$291.71. The firm has a market cap of C$50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$240.37 and a twelve month high of C$317.35.

In other Intact Financial news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

