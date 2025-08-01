National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NFG opened at $86.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

