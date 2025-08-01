Natixis Advisors LLC Has $31.60 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $31,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $278.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.