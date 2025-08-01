Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $43,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,060 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,802,000 after purchasing an additional 241,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 256.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 326,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,240,000 after purchasing an additional 234,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.03. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price target (up from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

