Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 85,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,006,903.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 295,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,112.38. This trade represents a 40.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $602,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,398.10. This trade represents a 21.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 185,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 376,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in V.F. by 46.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

