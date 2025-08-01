Nice’s (NICE) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NICE

Nice Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NICE opened at $156.05 on Tuesday. Nice has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $200.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nice

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nice by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nice by 99.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.