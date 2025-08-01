Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB opened at $103.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

