Northland Capmk Weighs in on RELL Q1 Earnings

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.25 million, a PE ratio of -125.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $15.51.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

