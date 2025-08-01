NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOV. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NOV Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. NOV has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,708,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,221,000 after buying an additional 833,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,627,000 after buying an additional 566,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $275,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,327 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 88.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

